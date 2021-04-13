Lititz Police receive call about 'suspicious' man in metal mask

LITITZ, Pa. — A Templar Knight?
The Man in the Iron Mask?
Ironman?
The Lititz Borough Police Department received a call about a suspicious person in a metal face mask walking near Kissel Hill Elementary School at about 2:25 p.m. on April 1, the department said.
The caller said the man was wearing a white cape with a red cross on it in addition to the metal mask, police say.
Officers responded to the scene and found a man matching the caller's description walking near the 700 block of South Broad Street.
Police say they questioned the man, and determined he was not committing any crimes.
There was no word from police on what he actually WAS doing.