Lititz Police receive call about 'suspicious' man in metal mask

The caller said the man was walking near an elementary school in the Lancaster County borough, police say. Responding officers found he was committing no crimes.

LITITZ, Pa. — A Templar Knight?

The Man in the Iron Mask?

Ironman?

The Lititz Borough Police Department received a call about a suspicious person in a metal face mask walking near Kissel Hill Elementary School at about 2:25 p.m. on April 1, the department said.

The caller said the man was wearing a white cape with a red cross on it in addition to the metal mask, police say.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man matching the caller's description walking near the 700 block of South Broad Street.

Police say they questioned the man, and determined he was not committing any crimes.