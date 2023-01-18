Lititz Police investigating strong-arm robbery along Landis Valley Road

A suspect snatched a necklace from the neck of a male victim as he walked along the road Monday night, police said.

LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected robbery that occurred earlier this week in Lititz.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road, according to Lititz Borough Police.

The victim reported he was walking along the road when he was approached by an unknown male suspect who asked him for a lighter.

During the conversation, police say, the suspect grabbed and removed the victim's necklace before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a thin beard. He was wearing a gray sweater, a black jacket, and dark jeans. He was last seen running toward Owl Hill Road, police say.

The victim was not injured, according to police.