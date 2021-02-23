Lititz Police issue safe snow shoveling tips after two residents suffer fatal cardiac events while shoveling snow on Monday

LITITZ, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department on Tuesday shared a series of safe snow shoveling tips from the Pennsylvania Department of Health following the deaths of two borough residents who were shoveling out of Monday's fast-moving winter storm.
In each of the separate events, police say, officers responded and began life-saving efforts on the victims, including CPR and attempts at defibrillation using an automatic external defibrillator.
Both victims were transported to local hospitals, but neither survived, according to police.
The two victims were adult males, police say.
The following information related to safe snow removal was published by the PA Department of Health:
- If you have any heart attack symptoms, like pain in your chest or shortness of breath, STOP shoveling and call 911.
- Shovel in shifts instead of all at once.
- Take breaks and drink water to prevent dehydration.
- Push snow instead of lifting it -- if you must lift, bend your legs and not your back.
- Avoid twisting motions that can stress your back.
- If using a snow blower, follow all safety instructions and stay aware of others who may be nearby.