Lititz Police issue safe snow shoveling tips after two residents suffer fatal cardiac events while shoveling snow on Monday

The victims, both adult males, were in the middle of shoveling snow when they suffered medical emergencies in separate incidents, police say.

LITITZ, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department on Tuesday shared a series of safe snow shoveling tips from the Pennsylvania Department of Health following the deaths of two borough residents who were shoveling out of Monday's fast-moving winter storm.

In each of the separate events, police say, officers responded and began life-saving efforts on the victims, including CPR and attempts at defibrillation using an automatic external defibrillator.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals, but neither survived, according to police.

The two victims were adult males, police say.

The following information related to safe snow removal was published by the PA Department of Health: