Lititz Police Department's Bike Patrol will resume normal operations

LITITZ, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department announced this week that its Bike Patrol Team will resume normal duties.
Officers will patrol the downtown business district, residential neighborhoods, and the park and trail systems, the department said.
The Bike Patrol has several unique benefits to police work, the department said. These benefits include:
- Bike Officers are generally more approachable on a bike than a patrol car. This can lead to receiving information, concerns and complaints from citizens that might not otherwise have been received.
- Bike Officers can more-easily transition from a traditional law enforcement role to a service-oriented role, which is in furtherance of the LBPD's community-oriented policing priority and service delivery model.
- Bike Officers are in a better position to discover and interrupt crimes in-progress than officers in a patrol car.
- Bike Officers can better utilize their senses (sight, hearing and smelling) to lead them to areas where crimes are being committed.
- Bikes cost much less to purchase and maintain than a patrol car and there is also a fuel cost savings.
- Bikes provide environmental benefits as they have a much smaller carbon footprint.
- Bike Officers can access areas where patrol cars cannot customarily access.