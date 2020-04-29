Lititz Police Department's Bike Patrol will resume normal operations

Bike officers will patrol the Lancaster County borough's downtown business district, residential areas, and park and trail systems, the Lititz Police Department said

LITITZ, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department announced this week that its Bike Patrol Team will resume normal duties.

Officers will patrol the downtown business district, residential neighborhoods, and the park and trail systems, the department said.

The Bike Patrol has several unique benefits to police work, the department said. These benefits include: