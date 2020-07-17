Lititz Police cancel Endless Summer Pool Party, National Night Out celebration

The events, normally held jointly on the first Tuesday in August, could not be held safely in accordance to CDC and Dept. of Health restrictions on gatherings

LITITZ, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department announced Friday that its annual Endless Summer Swim Party, normally held in conjunction with National Night Out on the first Tuesday in August, has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The events were scheduled for August 4, the department said.

"Between the CDC guidelines and the restrictions set in place by the PA Department of Health, we believe that, in the interest of public safety, we would not be able to carry on the pool party as normal," the department said in its announcement. "Our team had a number of meetings and kicked around several strategies about how to move forward with our National Night Out celebration, however with the current guidelines surrounding COVID-19, none of these strategies seemed feasible."

This year's National Night Out celebration has been moved back to October 6 -- a bit late in the year for pool parties, the police department said.

At this point, there are no plans from the department to move forward with a celebration in October.

But, the department said, individual neighborhoods are encouraged to find ways to get out and meet safely.