Police: 4-year-old injured after being struck by Amazon vehicle in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — A four-year-old Lancaster County child was injured after being struck by an Amazon delivery truck last week, according to police.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last Thursday on the 400 block of Springfield Court in Lititz.

According to Lititz Borough Police, the child ran into the street from behind a parked vehicle and was struck by an Amazon delivery vehicle driven by a 25-year-old from Red Lion, York County.

The child suffered minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.