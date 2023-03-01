Water Street in Lititz will close later this month for railroad crossing removal, PennDOT says

The road is scheduled to be closed to traffic from March 20-24, according to PennDOT.

LITITZ, Pa. — A portion of Water Street in Lititz is scheduled to be closed for road work later this month, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The planned closure is located just north of Main Street (Route 772) in the Lancaster County borough. Workers are scheduled to remove and pave over a railroad crossing in the area, PennDOT said.

The road is scheduled to be closed from Monday, March 20 through Thursday, March 24. In the event of inclement weather, the closure could extend to Friday, March 25, according to PennDOT.

While the road is closed, traffic will be detoured along Route 772 (Main St.), Route 501 (Broad St.) and Newport Road, PennDOT said.

Water Street will remain open to local traffic on either side of the closure while the work is in progress, PennDOT said.

The work is part of a 1.5-mile resurfacing project on Route 772 (Main Street) in Lititz from Route 501 eastward to the borough line, PennDOT said. It also includes work on Water Street from Route 772 to the Warwick Township line.

The contractor will perform ADA curb ramp work on Main Street beginning Monday, March 6, PennDOT said. There will be traffic shifts or single-lane traffic restrictions during daylight hours with flaggers assisting motorists through the work zone.

No lane closures are permitted from 6-8:30 a.m. every day and from 3:30-6 p.m. on Fridays, according to PennDOT.

Once the curb ramp work is completed, the contractor will perform base repairs, milling and paving throughout the project limits, PennDOT said.

Access will be maintained on Water Street for the pedestrian walkway and trail at Lititz Run Bridge, and at the New Street Park Nature Trail at the Santo Domingo Creek bridge.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, is the prime contractor on this $1,260,025 project.