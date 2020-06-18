General Sutter Inn in Lititz removing statue of John A. Sutter

Sutter's statue in Sacremento was recently removed in light of an ongoing situation surrounding his life and legacy.

LITITZ, Pa. — The owners of The General Sutter Inn in Lititz announced on Facebook Wednesday that a statue of its namesake in solidarity with an ongoing situation in Sacremento.

Sacremento was founded by John A. Sutter, and is home to his fort from the Gold Rush Era.

Recently, a statue of Sutter in Sacremento was removed in light of an ongoing situation surrounding his life and legacy.

In solidarity, the Inn will be removing its statue on Thursday morning.

The Inn is also looking into changing its name entirely to either Bulls Head Public House or Lititz Spring Hotel.