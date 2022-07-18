Lititz Borough Police Department warns of scam callers claiming to be officers

The scam reportedly has the caller claiming to be "Jeff Snyder" of the Lititz Police Department, but no one is associated with the department under that name.

LITITZ, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) issued a warning surrounding a new scam.

According to police, someone is calling residents and claiming to be an officer with the LBPD.

On Monday, the department received two calls from people who had received a phone call from someone claiming to be "Jeff Snyder" of the Lititz Police Department.

In one call, the caller left a voicemail that was unintelligible. In the second call, the caller allegedly claimed the recipient of the call had missed a court date and cursed at them, according to the department.

Officials say no person named Jeff Snyder is associated with the LPBD.

It is unclear what the caller's intentions are. Callers impersonating officers typically are seeking money for a sham bail or court fine.

LBPD says they do not solicit money or financial information over the phone.

Anyone who received a request for this information over the phone should view it as a red flag and not give the information.

Police say that there are times when an officer from the LBPD may call someone over the phone for legitimate matters. In these cases, the officer will give their name and reason for calling and follow the professional code of conduct.