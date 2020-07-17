Lebanon Police searching for suspect in stabbing incident

Tyrell Giles, 35, is accused of assaulting and stabbing a 30-year-old male victim Thursday at 12th and Cumberland Streets in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon Police are searching for a 35-year-old city man charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after a stabbing Thursday afternoon at 12th and Cumberland Streets.

Tyrell Giles is facing two counts of aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, and one count of possessing the instruments of crime in connection to the incident, which occurred at 12:41 p.m., police say.

According to police, Giles stabbed a 30-year-old victim in the torso. He and Giles were familiar with one another, police say. Giles allegedly saw the victim in the parking lot of a gas station as he rode by in a car, exited the vehicle, and assaulted the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Giles is described as a black male, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds. He is believed to have ties to New York.