Lancaster woman and her juvenile son accused of stabbing man during altercation

Lashanda Nunn allegedly told the victim on social media that she and her son were coming for him prior to the attack, police claim. The boy allegedly stabbed him.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster woman and her juvenile son have been charged with attacking and stabbing a man Tuesday night, police said this week.

Lashanda Nunn, 43, and her son allegedly attacked the victim outside his home on the 600 block of First Street at about 10 p.m., according to Lancaster Police.

Prior to the attack, police claim, Nunn sent the man messages on Facebook that indicated she and her son were coming to assault him.

When they arrived, police said, Nunn and the juvenile pulled the victim out of the house through the front door and began a physical altercation.

During the fight, the juvenile allegedly stabbed the victim in the back with an "unidentified object," according to police. The victim sustained a one-inch puncture wound in the stabbing, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

Nunn is charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, police said.

Her son was charged with the same offenses before Lancaster Juvenile Probation, according to police.

Nunn was arraigned on the charges and is free after posting $5,000 bail, according to court records.