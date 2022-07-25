Suspect charged in Lancaster nightclub shooting that injured two

Laquan Idris Larue, 36, is accused of shooting two people outside the Legacy Nightclub on North Queen Street, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police have charged a suspect in a shooting that left two people injured outside at night club on July 17.

Laquan Idris Larue, 36, of the 1400 block of Manor House Boulevard, is accused of shooting and injuring two people outside the Legacy Nightclub on the 300 block of North Queen Street, police say.

The victims were treated for their injuries and released from a local hospital, according to police.

Larue is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a count of persons not to possess firearms, one count of carrying a firearm without a license, and three counts of discharging a firearm within city limits. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.