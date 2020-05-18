Lane restrictions expected along Route 283 tonight as work resumes on State Road bridge in Lancaster County

Work resumes on a project to widen and replace bridges on Route 72 and State Road at the Route 283 interchange in East Hempfield Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that work has resumed on a project to widen and replace bridges on Route 72 and State Road at the Route 283 Interchange in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.

There will be lane restrictions Monday night in both directions on Route 283 within the project limits, so the contractor can place barrier along the edge of the roadway, PennDOT said. The restrictions will be in place from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to PennDOT.

Traffic shifts put in place on Route 722 and Route 283 prior the winter shutdown remain in place, PennDOT said. The ramp from Route 722 to Route 283 eastbound also remains closed.

The $18.5 million project includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings, PennDOT said.



Travelers are reminded to be alert for the operations, obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.