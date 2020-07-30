Lancaster's Cartoon Network Hotel will re-open Monday

The hotel has introduced new COVID-19 safety measures, as well as added attractions like an outdoor pool and movie screen.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Cartoon Network Hotel, located next to Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County, announced it will reopen Monday.

The hotel said it will adhere closely to the COVID-19 safety guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and national government regulations, by implementing strengthened sanitation procedures and safety measures for all employees and guests.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our top priority as we work to reopen the Cartoon Network Hotel in this new environment,” said General Manager Ryan O’Donnell. “We will continue working in step with local leaders, health experts and our industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at the Hotel.”

Key elements of the Cartoon Network Hotel’s new safety measures include:

Limiting Capacity

Temperature Checks Upon Arrival

Face Coverings and Personal Protective Equipment

Social Distancing

Adding Sanitizing Stations

Enhancing Cleaning Measures

Educating Guests & Team Members

The hotel said it will not just limit overall capacity on the property, but also the number of guests in each dining location, shop, and recreational area to ensure compliance with recommended social distancing standards.

Upon arrival, the hotel said, guests will find signage reinforcing the importance of social distancing, following markers placed on the ground throughout the property, parking lots and entrance areas.

All guests and employees will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the hotel, with any person exhibiting a temperature of 100.4° Fahrenheit or higher (or displaying other symptoms related to COVID-19) denied entry, hotel management said.

Face masks will be required for all employees and guests in common areas, except children under three years of age, according to the hotel.

Guests will be required to remove their masks in water attractions including both pools and “The Powerpuff Girls” “Splashville” splash pad, the hotel said.

Team members may also wear additional personal protective equipment, including gloves and/or face shields, while performing select work activities, according to the hotel.

Hand sanitizing stations have been added all around the property, and thorough cleaning will be conducted at regular intervals throughout the day at high-traffic locations, the hotel said.

Visitors will also be able to buy masks and hand sanitizer at the hotel store, located near the main lobby.

The hotel said it will also officially open its new resort-style, zero-entry pool, which comes with a water slide, rental cabanas, and an outdoor concession stand. Next to the pool, guests can enjoy the new “The Powerpuff Girls” “Splashville” splash pad.

The hotel will also debut its outdoor movie screen, management said.