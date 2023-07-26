Lancaster, York County senior centers will offer extended hours to help those in need of a place to cool off

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County Office of Aging on Wednesday said that several senior centers across the county will offer extended hours over the next few days to help older adults stay cool during the extreme heat forecasted across Central Pennsylvania for the next few days.
"Lancaster County residents are encouraged to utilize air-conditioned facilities such as libraries, community and senior centers, schools, churches, and malls during high heat index days to reduce the risk of heat-related illness," the Office of Aging said in a press release.
The York County Area Agency on Aging is also encouraging everyone to check in on your older neighbors or family members during this heat wave.
"We would also ask everyone to stay inside and avoid the heat as much as possible," the agency said. "For those who lose power or are not able to escape the heat, there are cooling shelters available throughout the county."
Here's a list of places to cool down in both Lancaster and York counties.
Lancaster County
Columbia Senior Center
Columbia United Methodist Church
510 Walnut St., Columbia
(717) 684-4850
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday
Elizabethtown Area Senior Center
70 S. Poplar St.
Elizabethtown
(717) 367-7984
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lititz Senior Center
Lititz United Methodist Church
201 E. Market St.
Lititz
(717) 626-2800
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center
33 E. Farnum St.
Lancaster
(717) 299-3943
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday
Millersville Senior Center
St. Paul Lutheran Church
222 N. George St.
Millersville
(717) 871-9600
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Next Gen Senior Center
184 S. Lime St.
Lancaster
(717) 786-4770
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SACA Senior Center
545 Pershing Ave.
Lancaster
(717) 295-7989
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday
York County
The following is a list of cooling shelters throughout York County.
Please note: It is not comprehensive, as some churches also offer cool spaces for those in need.
York City
Crispus Attucks Association
605 South Duke Street, York
Monday - Friday, 9 am - 3 pm
717-848-3610
September House Senior Center
1251 West King Street, York
Monday - Friday, 8 am - 4 pm
717-848-4417
White Rose Senior Center
27 South Broad Street, York
Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 am - 4 pm
Phone: 717-843-9704
Yorktown Senior Center
509 Pacific Avenue, York
Hours: Monday - Friday, 7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Phone: 717-854-0693
Hanover Area
New Hope Ministries
135 Baltimore Street, Hanover PA 17331
Hours: Monday-Friday
(717) 698-3365
Valley Forge Restoration Center
3 Center Square, Hanover
(240) 298-0140
Dover Area
Heritage Senior Center
3700-4 Davidsburg Road, Dover
Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 1:30 pm
717-292-7471
New Hope Ministries
1836 Industrial Court, Dover PA 17315
Hours: Monday-Friday
(717) 292-3441
Other Areas in York County
Delta Area Senior Center
5 Pendyrus Street, Suite 1, Delta
Monday - Friday, 7 am - 2 pm
717-456-5753
Dillsburg Area
Call Tim H. at Dillsburg EMA
717-712-6681
Golden Connections Community Center
20-C Gotham Place, Red Lion
Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 2:30 pm
717-244-7229
Northeastern Senior Community Center
131 Center Street, Mt. Wolf
Monday - Friday, 8 am - 2 pm
717-266-1400
Red Land Senior Center
736 Wyndamere Road, Lewisberry
Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 3 pm
717-938-4649
South Central York County Senior Center
150 East Main Street, New Freedom
Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:15 am - 2:15 pm
Phone: 717-235-6060
Stewartstown Senior Center
26 South Main Street, Stewartstown
Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 3 pm
Phone: 717-993-3488
Susquehanna Area Senior Center
2427 Craley Road, Wrightsville
Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 am - 2:30 pm
Phone: 717-244-0340
Windy Hill on the Campus
1472 Roth’s Church Rd, Ste 103, Spring Grove
Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Phone: 717-225-0733