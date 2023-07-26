Lancaster, York County senior centers will offer extended hours to help those in need of a place to cool off

With the heat index expected to be over 100 degrees over the next few days, senior centers in Lancaster and York counties are stepping up to offer relief.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County Office of Aging on Wednesday said that several senior centers across the county will offer extended hours over the next few days to help older adults stay cool during the extreme heat forecasted across Central Pennsylvania for the next few days.

"Lancaster County residents are encouraged to utilize air-conditioned facilities such as libraries, community and senior centers, schools, churches, and malls during high heat index days to reduce the risk of heat-related illness," the Office of Aging said in a press release.

The York County Area Agency on Aging is also encouraging everyone to check in on your older neighbors or family members during this heat wave.

"We would also ask everyone to stay inside and avoid the heat as much as possible," the agency said. "For those who lose power or are not able to escape the heat, there are cooling shelters available throughout the county."

Here's a list of places to cool down in both Lancaster and York counties.

Lancaster County

Columbia Senior Center

Columbia United Methodist Church

510 Walnut St., Columbia

(717) 684-4850

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday

Elizabethtown Area Senior Center

70 S. Poplar St.

Elizabethtown

(717) 367-7984

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lititz Senior Center

Lititz United Methodist Church

201 E. Market St.

Lititz

(717) 626-2800

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center

33 E. Farnum St.

Lancaster

(717) 299-3943

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Millersville Senior Center

St. Paul Lutheran Church

222 N. George St.

Millersville

(717) 871-9600

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Next Gen Senior Center

184 S. Lime St.

Lancaster

(717) 786-4770

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SACA Senior Center

545 Pershing Ave.

Lancaster

(717) 295-7989

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday

York County

The following is a list of cooling shelters throughout York County.

Please note: It is not comprehensive, as some churches also offer cool spaces for those in need.

York City

Crispus Attucks Association

605 South Duke Street, York

Monday - Friday, 9 am - 3 pm

717-848-3610

September House Senior Center

1251 West King Street, York

Monday - Friday, 8 am - 4 pm

717-848-4417

White Rose Senior Center

27 South Broad Street, York

Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 am - 4 pm

Phone: 717-843-9704

Yorktown Senior Center

509 Pacific Avenue, York

Hours: Monday - Friday, 7:30 am - 2:30 pm

Phone: 717-854-0693

Hanover Area

New Hope Ministries

135 Baltimore Street, Hanover PA 17331

Hours: Monday-Friday

(717) 698-3365

Valley Forge Restoration Center

3 Center Square, Hanover

(240) 298-0140

Dover Area

Heritage Senior Center

3700-4 Davidsburg Road, Dover

Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 1:30 pm

717-292-7471

New Hope Ministries

1836 Industrial Court, Dover PA 17315

Hours: Monday-Friday

(717) 292-3441

Other Areas in York County

Delta Area Senior Center

5 Pendyrus Street, Suite 1, Delta

Monday - Friday, 7 am - 2 pm

717-456-5753

Dillsburg Area

Call Tim H. at Dillsburg EMA

717-712-6681

Golden Connections Community Center

20-C Gotham Place, Red Lion

Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 2:30 pm

717-244-7229

Northeastern Senior Community Center

131 Center Street, Mt. Wolf

Monday - Friday, 8 am - 2 pm

717-266-1400

Red Land Senior Center

736 Wyndamere Road, Lewisberry

Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 3 pm

717-938-4649

South Central York County Senior Center

150 East Main Street, New Freedom

Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:15 am - 2:15 pm

Phone: 717-235-6060

Stewartstown Senior Center

26 South Main Street, Stewartstown

Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 3 pm

Phone: 717-993-3488

Susquehanna Area Senior Center

2427 Craley Road, Wrightsville

Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 am - 2:30 pm

Phone: 717-244-0340

Windy Hill on the Campus

1472 Roth’s Church Rd, Ste 103, Spring Grove

Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 2:30 pm