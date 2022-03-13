Monsters go head-to-head in Lancaster wrestling ring

The battles are a parody of professional wrestling but with monsters similar to "Godzilla" or "King Kong" complete with fake city buildings to crash into.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Gigantic beasts spent their Sunday in a downtown Lancaster wrestling ring, tearing up city blocks and skyscrapers.

As part of "Kaiju Big Battel" held at Tellus 360 in Lancaster, people showed up in their best monster costumes to fight it out in the ring.

There's an active roster of 30 characters with names like Burger Bear, American Beetle, and Doctor Cube.

"Kaiju Big Battel is a global conflict between good and evil," said Studio Kaiju Referee and Commissioner Mark Dundee. "You have Dr. Cube and his posse, and then you have all the heroes, rogues... you have all the villains. and it's a giant party and everyone's more than invited."