Lancaster woman accused of sending explicit photo of ex-husband's female companion to the her family, co-workers

Aylin Sanchez, 45, allegedly obtained the photo from her ex-husband's watch and distributed it without permission, Manor Township Police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancater County woman has been accused of sending a graphic photo of her ex-husband's female companion to the woman's family members and co-workers, Manor Township Police say.

Aylin Sanchez, 45, is charged with one count of obscene and other sexual materials and performances, one count of corruption of minors, four counts of harassment, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses after the investigation of a complaint brought by her ex-husband on Oct. 19, according to police.

Police say Sanchez, of the 600 block of Whitechapel Road, Lancaster, obtained a graphic photo of her ex-husband's female companion that was stored on his watch. She took the photo from his watch while visiting his home, according to police.

Sanchez then transmitted the picture to the woman's family members and co-workers. Some of the recipients of the photo included the woman's juvenile relatives, according to police.