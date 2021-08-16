Police: Lancaster Township man used at least 3 cell phones to view, share child pornography

Daniel Arroyo-Arroyo, 20, of the first block of Baron Drive, is facing multiple charges after an investigation that began in January, Manheim Township Police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 20-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with viewing and disseminating child pornography after police say he used multiple cell phones to view and share the illicit images.

Daniel Arroyo-Arroyo, 20, of the first block of Baron Drive in Lancaster Township, is charged with three counts of child pornography, four counts of criminal use of a communication facility, and one count of disseminating photos or film of child sex acts, according to charging documents filed by Manheim Township Police on August 11.

Police say they began investigating Arroyo-Arroyo in January, when a Lancaster County detective discovered a video depicting a man having sex with a child that had been shared on Facebook Messenger on Jan. 15, according to the criminal complaint. The detective was investigating the illegal sharing and trading of child pornography on the internet, police say.

Police traced the Facebook Messenger account to Arroyo-Arroyo's Lancaster Township home, the complaint states.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Arroyo-Arroyo's home on May 12, and confiscated multiple cell phones that were later found to have saved images and videos of child pornography. There were at least three cell phones listed on the criminal complaint.

Arroyo-Arroyo allegedly admitted to viewing the images on Facebook, the complaint states.

He was placed under arrest and later released after posting $50,000 unsecured bail, according to court records.