Lancaster taxi driver convicted of sexually assaulting female passenger in 2018

Jesus Rosario, 55, will serve up to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault and indecent assault, the Lancaster County DA's Office said Friday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster taxi driver will serve up to 12 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of sexually assaulting a woman after driving her home in July 2018, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Jesus Rosario, 55, was convicted of sexual assault and indecent assault after a three-day trial presided over by Judge Thomas Sponaugle, the DA's office said.

The jury deliberated for about seven hour before returning a guilty verdict on both counts.

According to evidence presented at trial, in July of 2018, Rosario picked up the victim and took her back to her apartment in Upper Leacock Township around 3 a.m.

Rosario invited himself into the victim’s residence offering to help carry her belongings before sexually assaulting her.

The maximum allowed by law for the Sexual Assault charge is 10 years, while the maximum for the Indecent Assault charge is two years, according to the DA's office.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller argued for bail to be increased after the jury handed down its verdict.

Sponaugle denied this request, and Rosario remains free pending his sentencing.

Rosario, of the 100 block of East Ross Street, will be sentenced pending a pre-sentence investigation and sexually violent predator assessment.