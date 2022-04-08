Lancaster Symphony Orchestra to raise funds for humanitarian aid for Ukraine at two April concerts

A portion of the concert's ticket sales will be directed to Ukrainian relief efforts, the LSO said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra announced it will hold fundraisers for humanitarian aid in Ukraine at two concerts next month.

The performances, set for April 8 and 9 at Lancaster's First Presbyterian Church on Orange Street, will be led by conductor Michael Butterman, one of four finalists for the LSO's music director position, the orchestra said in a press release.

"This is Lancaster's opportunity to stand up and support those most affected by this heartless and unjustified attack on Ukraine," LSO executive director Guy McIntosh said.

The central work on the program is Tchaikovsky's Second Symphony, in which the composer sought to honor Ukraine, quoting numerous Ukrainian folk songs and melodies, the LSO said.

The work has a misleading nickname, the "Little Russian." It was not Tchaikovsky but an influential music critic who named it this, referring to a nickname of that time. Ukrainians have been justifiably offended by this name, the LSO said.

Ukraine is credited with being the fountain of modern Russian culture, which originated there in the 1800s. The LSO said it has retitled the work, giving it its rightful name, "The Ukrainian" when it is performed in April.

A portion of the concert's ticket sales will be directed to Ukrainian relief efforts. The LSO said it will be working with local community organizations to raise additional funds at the performance.

Tickets for the performance are on sale and expected to fill fast, the LSO said.

Additional information is available at lancastersymphony.org or by calling (717) 291-6440.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, April 8, 2022, at *7:30 pm

Saturday, April 9, 2022, at *3:00 pm and *8:00 pm