Streets in Lancaster to close for outdoor dining

LANCASTER, Pa. — Part of East Grant and North Market Streets in Lancaster will be shut down starting on June 19, to allow space for public outdoor dining.
The streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
There are rules that will need to be followed to allow the outdoor dining to continue in Lancaster:
- No moving tables or chairs.
- Please limit your visit to 60 minutes.
- No bringing additional chairs and tables into the dining space.
- Consumption of food and beverage (including alcohol) is only allowed while seated at table. Do not walk around with alcohol
- Practice social distancing and wear a mask when not seated.
- Please clean up after yourself. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are being provided.