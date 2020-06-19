Streets in Lancaster to close for outdoor dining

The streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Part of East Grant and North Market Streets in Lancaster will be shut down starting on June 19, to allow space for public outdoor dining.

There are rules that will need to be followed to allow the outdoor dining to continue in Lancaster: