Lancaster group supports autoworkers through Stand Up Strike

As strikes on three of America's largest automakers continue, the UAW is calling on groups to bring awareness to the labor movement.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — As UAW workers continue to stand down from their positions for a third week, people in central Pa. are standing up.

Members of Lancaster Stands Up joined the UAW’s call to “Stand With Us," canvassing and leafleting at Ford, Stellantis, and GM dealerships. The nationwide effort aims to bring more awareness and support, as the union negotiates for more favorable contracts.

Jonathan Smucker is a member of the organization and the UAW Local 2865, which represents academic student employees and went through a strike last fall.

"Everything's not just up to your boss," Smucker said. "You have a voice to, you know, help determine getting a fair contract."

Smucker joined a handful of others in a small demonstration. He says it’s important to stand with other unionized workers who have not seen wages keep pace with CEO salaries or inflation.

“It's not my local, it's not my industry that's on strike, but it is my union," he said. "I'm happy to be out here."

The auto worker strike has cost the U.S. roughly $4 billion dollars thus far, though industry analysts say the market has remained relatively stable.

"It’s kind of notable how calm the stock prices have been for these companies," Bankrate Senior Analyst Ted Rossman said. "I would say that market reaction has been fairly muted, so maybe that’s an indication that investors are betting there won’t be a drastic change one way or another."

Still, in the first three weeks of the strike, more than 2,000 workers have been laid off.

Smucker calls the UAW’s demands “reasonable” and says momentum favors the workers.

“The balls in our court, right?" he said. "People support unions, people support organized labor, people support labor and workers because we are workers, and we want a fair share."