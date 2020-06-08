Lancaster Science Factory opens registration for two remote learning programs

Registration for the programs, Facilitated Cyber Learning and the Girls Code Club, is available on the Science Factory's website.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Science Factory announced Thursday it has opened registration for remote learning programs for the fall: Facilitated Cyber Learning and Girls Code Club.

"We want to help students succeed and recognize the challenges faced by working parents," the Science Factory said in its announcement. "For those planning for online learning, either full- or part-time during the 2020-21 school year, the Science Factory can help keep your students on-track with Facilitated Cyber Learning."

The course is open for students in grades 3-8 in any public or private school, the Science Factory said.

Students enrolled in the program will receive assistance with their online classwork from the Science Factory's professional STEM educators. The schedule is flexible, with half- and full-day options available.

The Girls Code Club is designed for girls ages 8-13 who are interested in getting a leg up in computer science, according to the Science Factory.

The all-virtual, nine-month program is entering its fifth year. It has already introduced more than 250 girls to computer science.

Each month, girls in the club will receive a recorded lesson and worksheet to complete at their own pace, the Science Factory said. Then they'll attend a live, interactive session with their instructor and peers to show off their work and ask questions. They'll learn how to build their own website and advance quickly with new coding skills, with encouragement to be creative and make new friends.