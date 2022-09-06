Lancaster residents discuss preparing for climate change

The City of Lancaster invited its residents to share their thoughts and insight on how climate change is affecting them and what solutions they want to see implemented.

"I think often people feel like there's nothing to do about climate change and these problems [are] so big and there's no place to really grab onto it," said Eric Sauder, the founder of RegenAll, who co-organized the event on Thursday. "Events like this give an opportunity for people to bring forward ideas and find a way that they fit in with their neighbors and with the plans at the city has really to help influence our better future."