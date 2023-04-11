Lancaster Public Library will close April 20 to begin historic move to new location

The library will be closed for 4-6 weeks while its inventory is moved from 125 N. Duke St. to its new home in the Barney Ewell Plaza at 151 N. Queen St.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Public Library announced Tuesday that, at long last, its much-anticipated move to the Barney Ewell Plaza is about to begin.

The library will close its location at 125 N. Duke Street on Thursday, April 20, to begin the process of moving to its new home at 151 N. Queen Street.

The library will be closed for anywhere from four to six weeks to complete the move, it said in a press release.

"The brand new, state-of-the-art building at 151 N. Queen Street will place Lancaster Public Library right in the center of our community," the library said in its announcement. "The library will be fully ADA accessible, welcoming, open, and bright, and equipped with 21st century technology and collections that will bring a new level of resources to our community.

"The library’s presence in Ewell Plaza will include spaces for outdoor reading and community programs. An elevated outdoor terrace overlooking the Plaza will provide a signature space for Library events."

The current building on Duke Street will serve its last patrons on Wednesday, April 19, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day, the library said.

During the move, the library will be closed to the public. This closure will remain in effect until the new building opens in late spring 2023.

Library materials borrowed after April 5 will not be due while the library is closed; due dates will be extended to Monday, June 12, the library said.

During the closure period, access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies and other online resources will remain available.

For more answers to FAQs, please visit: LancasterPublicLibrary.org/on-the-move.

On Saturday, April 22, the library will host a Parade of Books from 10 a.m. to noon. During the parade, kids (and kids at heart) are invited to be a part of the library's historic move by carrying a book on the two-block journey to the Barney Ewell Plaza while being cheered on by spectators along East Marion Street.

"The parade’s main goal is not to transport the library’s inventory, which will be a done under the guidance of a company that specializes in moving libraries, but instead to provide a fun, symbolic event to kick off the move," the library said.

Registration is not necessary, and walk-ins are encouraged.