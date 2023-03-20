PSPCA will waive all dog adoption fees at Lancaster shelter this Saturday

The event is being held in an effort to find homes for the shelters' completely full dog populations, the PSPCA said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA announced that it will waive fees on all dog adoptions at its Philadelphia, Danville and Lancaster locations "in an effort to find homes for the shelters' completely full dog populations."

The Lancaster shelter is located at 848 South Prince Street in the city, the PSPCA said.

Saturday's event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. in Lancaster.

With adoption rates at a seemingly all-time low, and owner surrenders flooding in on a daily basis, the organization said its shelter populations are at critical levels.

Dogs that would normally be adopted quickly are having longer lengths of stay and the number of dogs staying for months or even years are staggering, the PSPCA said.

"With this adoption event, the PSPCA is hoping to find homes for many dogs, and to open up space to help those that will quickly take their place," the organization said.

On this fee-waived adoption day, all normal adoption processes and policies will be followed.