PSPCA's Lancaster Center will host $10 adoption event this weekend in effort to help reduce dog capacity

Several PSPCA centers across the state are at critical levels after more than 170 dogs were rescued from a Monroe County property last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — Note: The video is from July 17.

After a large-scale rescue last week that saw the Pennsylvania's SPCA Animal Law Enforcement Team save more than 170 dogs from a single property in Monroe County, the organization said it is urgently seeking adoptive homes for some of its animals after several of its shelters have reached critical capacity levels.

To help in the effort to find homes for the dogs, the PSPCA said its Lancaster Center, along with other locations in Philadelphia and Danville, will set adoption fees at $10 for all dogs over a year old this weekend.

"With the shelters already at capacity, last week's rescue of 170-plus dogs put the dog population at a critical level," the PSPCA said in a press release. "While some have been adopted in the days since, so many remain. The fast majority are small, dog-friendly dogs who would benefit from living with other canine friends."

The PSPCA said its $10 adoption event, which lasts from Friday through Sunday, July 30, is "geared toward those who have been waiting for the right time to adopt or to add another dog to their pack."

During the event, all normal adoption processes and policies will still be followed, the PSPCA said. For more information on these procedures, go here.