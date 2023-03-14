Lancaster Police seek help locating suspect accused of sexually abusing child

Victor Rivera, 56, is wanted for multiple sex crimes against a child, according to the city's police department.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is seeking help from the public in locating a suspect accused of multiple sex crimes against a child.

Victor Rivera, 56, of the 300 block of West Lemon Street, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Lancaster Bureau of Police Det. Jessica Higgins, who filed the charges after an investigation of allegations against him.

Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Rivera's apprehension and arrest.

Rivera is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds. He has graying black hair and brown eyes.