Lancaster Police seek help locating suspect accused of sexually abusing child

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is seeking help from the public in locating a suspect accused of multiple sex crimes against a child.
Victor Rivera, 56, of the 300 block of West Lemon Street, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Lancaster Bureau of Police Det. Jessica Higgins, who filed the charges after an investigation of allegations against him.
Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Rivera's apprehension and arrest.
Rivera is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds. He has graying black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Higgins at (717) 735-3300, Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913 or submit an anonymous tip online.