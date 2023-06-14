Police seek help identifying man accused of assaulting, robbing 93-year-old woman at Lancaster's Park City Center

The alleged incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on June 2, according to Lancaster Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are looking for help identifying a suspect accused of robbing and assaulting an elderly woman at Park City Center earlier this month.

The victim in the case is 93 years old, according to Lancaster City Police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identify and/or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Adam Flurry at flurrya@lancasterpolice.com or 717-735-3444.