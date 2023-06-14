x
Lancaster County

Police seek help identifying man accused of assaulting, robbing 93-year-old woman at Lancaster's Park City Center

The alleged incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on June 2, according to Lancaster Police.
Credit: Lancaster Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are looking for help identifying a suspect accused of robbing and assaulting an elderly woman at Park City Center earlier this month.

The victim in the case is 93 years old, according to Lancaster City Police.

The alleged assault occurred just after 9 a.m. on June 2, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identify and/or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Adam Flurry at flurrya@lancasterpolice.com or 717-735-3444.

You can also submit a tip online.

Credit: Lancaster Police

