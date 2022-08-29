Lancaster Police recover 3 stolen firearms in separate incidents Saturday night

Two suspects were arrested in separate incidents stemming from a traffic stop on the 700 block of Manor Street, police said Monday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police officers recovered three stolen guns in separate incidents stemming from a traffic stop on Manor Street Saturday night.

The incident began at 6:16 p.m. on the 700 block of Manor Street when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a tail light violation, police said in a press release.

The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile suspect whose identity was not released by police, intentionally rammed the police officer's vehicle while attempting to exit a parking lot where the traffic stop occurred, police say.

The driver then backed his vehicle onto Manor Street before intentionally ramming the police vehicle a second time as the officer attempted to pursue, police said.

The suspect then drove backwards down Manor Street for about half a block before the pursuing officer pushed the vehicle onto the sidewalk to end the chase, police said. The juvenile suspect exited the vehicle and was taken into custody, according to police.

The suspect was found to be in possession of a handgun that was reported stolen, along with marijuana and cocaine, police claim. A second handgun, which was also found to be reported stolen, was discovered on the floor of the vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, one count of fleeing or eluding police, two counts of possession of a firearm by a minor, three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possessing a small amount of marijuana, and two summary traffic violations, according to police.

During the vehicle pursuit, two other suspects exited the suspect's vehicle and fled from the scene on foot, police said. Members of the Lancaster Police Selective Enforcement Unit and Street Operation Group responded to the scene to assist in locating them.

About a half-hour after the initial traffic stop, an officer saw one juvenile who matched the description of one of the fleeing suspects walking on Crystal Street, clutching his waistband as if he was holding a firearm, police said. He fled on foot when SOG officers tried to detain him but was later apprehended and found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and crack cocaine, according to police.

The juvenile suspect also had an NCIC warrant and was listed as a runaway.

It was later determined that this juvenile suspect was not connected to the initial vehicle stop, police said.