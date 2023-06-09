x
Several vehicles, homes damaged in Lancaster shots-fired incident

No one was injured in the shooting, which police believe was targeted. It occurred at about 9:28 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Fourth St., police say.
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in Lancaster.

It occurred at about 9:28 p.m. on the 500 block of Fourth Street, according to Lancaster Police.

No one was injured, but responding officers discovered multiple shell casings and damage to several homes and vehicles along the block, according to police.

Investigators do not believe the incident was random and think that the shots were fired at a specific target. No suspects are in custody at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lancaster Police Det. Austin Krause at (717) 735-3416 or submit a tip online.

