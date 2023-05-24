Lancaster Police seek help identifying suspect in shooting

The pictured suspect is believed to be involved in a May 18 shooting at the intersection of New Dorwart and West Vine streets in the city, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect in a shooting that occurred on May 18.

According to police, the suspect was involved in a shooting at the intersection of New Dorwart and West Vine Streets at about 3:55 p.m.

The photos depict the same suspect on different days, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identification of the subject is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 and ask to speak to Det. Krause or a working detective, or call 911 in case of an emergency.