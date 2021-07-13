Police seek tips from public to help solve murder of Brandon Seals Sr. 10 years ago in Lancaster

On July 13, 2011, Brandon Seals Sr. was found murdered on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue, police say. The investigation has continued ever since.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are hoping that tips from the public can help them solve a homicide that occurred 10 years ago today in the city.

On July 13, 2011, Brandon Seals Sr. was found murdered on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue, police say.

Seals, who was 22 at the time of his death, was a graduate of McCaskey High School and a member of Bright Side Baptist Church. He was the father of two children who was described by family and friends as an outgoing comedian, according to a July 18 obituary posted by LNP | Lancasteronline.

Police have been investigating his death ever since, employing several investigative strategies in hopes of bringing resolution to the case.

Seals' homicide was initially investigated by Det. Michael Gerace, who was since promoted out of investigations. The case is now being investigated by Det. Adam Dommel, police say.