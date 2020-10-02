Lancaster Police seek help in identifying theft suspect

Police believe this man stole items from a vehicle parked on the 700 block of Union Street in Lancaster on Sunday

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a theft that occurred Sunday night on the 700 block of Union Street.

According to police, the man entered the vehicle at about 8:03 p.m. and stole several items from inside. The victim said a similar incident had occurred on Feb. 5, but the victim did not report it at the time, police say.

A private security camera in the area captured images of the suspect, who is described as a black male in his teens or 20's, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the word "Saints" on it, gray pants, and white sneakers.