x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Police search for Lancaster man who has gone missing for the second time since April

Nathaniel Padgett, 72, has a mental health diagnosis and is considered endangered, according to Lancaster Police.
Credit: Lancaster Police
Nathaniel Padgett

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are searching for an elderly endangered Lancaster man who has gone missing for the second time since April.

Nathaniel Padgett, 72, has a mental health diagnosis and is considered endangered, according to Lancaster Police. He was last seen Thursday, walking north on N. Plum St.

Padgett is approximately 6'1" and 180 pounds. He last wore a red hat, green plaid shirt, dark blue jeans, black shoes and a black leather jacket.  

Police say Padgett went missing in April, and was found a few hours later in Baltimore. Authorities are unsure if he will attempt to return to Baltimore.  

If anyone has any information on Padgett's whereabouts, please contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Eastern Mennonite University at Lancaster using 'Drones for Good'

Before You Leave, Check This Out