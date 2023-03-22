Lancaster Police are searching for man charged with multiple sexual assaults of child

James Edward Bell Jr., 42, is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile victim multiple times. He remains at large, according to Lancaster Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are searching for a suspect charged with multiple sexual assaults of a child.

James Edward Bell Jr., 42, is accused of sexually assaulting the victim, who is under 16 years of age, on several occasions, police said.

He is charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault of a victim under 16, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of a child and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

Bell is described as a black male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and approximately 205 pounds.