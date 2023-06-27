Lancaster Police discourages use of consumer fireworks in the city

Discharging fireworks on any property owned by the city is illegal, as is using them within 150 of an occupied structure, the police department said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Note: The video is from June 21.

While the countywide ban on open burning has been lifted, Lancaster Police are reminding residents that they are still not allowed to discharge fireworks on streets, sidewalks, and other property owned by the city.

"With the holiday approaching, we want to remind the public to leave fireworks to the professionals this 4th of July," the police department said in a press release. "While we understand the excitement and tradition associated with fireworks displays, it's crucial to remember that setting off fireworks can pose serious risks to public safety."

According to police, using fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure is also illegal, meaning consumer fireworks use is unlawful virtually everywhere in Lancaster City.

"Fireworks can cause severe injuries, damage property, and create unnecessary hazards for our neighborhoods," the police department said. "Fireworks such as bottle rockets, roman candles, rocket launchers, artillery shells, artificial satellites, and skyrockets are NOT permitted in Lancaster City. Safety is our top priority."

The police department said it encourages residents to find alternative ways to celebrate the nation's birthday.