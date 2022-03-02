Lancaster Police looking to hire

The bureau says it will pay for an officer to go to the police academy, which typically costs around $6,000, all while also paying the officer a full-time salary.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is looking for new recruits to fill its ranks.

Department officials say they currently have 15 open officer positions because of recent retirements.

The bureau says it will pay for an officer to go to the police academy, which typically costs around $6,000, all while also paying the officer a full-time salary.

Officials say each day on the job brings something new, and there are plenty of different specialties for an officer to explore once hired.

"We have a lot more specialty units and things that draw candidates that might not just want to do patrol," said Lancaster Bureau of Police Sergeant Joel Thomas. "We also have a large detective program. We have canine, we have horse, we have members of the CERT team, we also have bike officers, so there are a lot of opportunities in the city that aren't necessarily there at other departments."

The Lancaster Bureau of Police will be hosting its own police recruiting tests in March.