Lancaster Police K9 Zoltan successfully undergoes treatment for cancer

The German Shepherd stayed on active duty while undergoing chemotherapy to treat B-cell lymphoma, the police department said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster Bureau of Police K9 officer has successfully undergone treatment for B-cell lymphoma and is once again back on duty at full health, the police department said on Facebook this week.

K9 Officer Zoltan was diagnosed with cancer on Jan. 8, the department said. He remained on active duty while undergoing chemotherapy treatments under the direction of Pet Emergency Treatment and Specialties oncologist Dr. Allison Gedney and her staff.

"They were his primary caregivers throughout this challenging journey," the police department said in its post. "We want to thank them and everyone at PETS for providing exceptional care to Zoltan during this time."