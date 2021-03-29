Body found in Conestoga River south of Lancaster; police are investigating

The body was found Monday morning in the river near a parking area for the Conestoga Greenway walking trail, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Police are investigating after a body was found in the Conestoga River near South Duke Street Monday morning.

Police confirmed a man's body was found in the water on the 1300 block of South Duke Street, near the parking area of the Conestoga Greenway walking trail.

Police believe the body had been there "for a little while," a spokesperson told FOX43.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

At this point, police do not believe there is any threat to the public. There were no obvious signs of trauma, police say.

Investigators are working to determine the person's identity, police say.