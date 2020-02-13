Lancaster Police investigating threat to McCaskey High School posted to Snapchat

Police say students and staff at all School District of Lancaster buildings are safe after investigating a potential threat posted on the social media app

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating a potential threat made against McCaskey High School via Snapchat, school officials and police said Thursday.

There does not appear to be any danger to students or staff at the school, police say.

Police were notified when the school's resource officer, Carlos Luciano, learned that an image had been posted to Snapchat. The image had several layers of text, police say, and appeared to include a threat, according to police.

An additional layer of text included the name of McCaskey High School, but did not specify a building, police say.

Luciano notified school district officials and police, who investigated the incident and concluded there does not appear to be an immediate danger to students or staff at any of the district's school buildings.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.