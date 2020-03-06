Lancaster Police: IED devices found near site of downtown protests early Tuesday morning

Police say they've arrested 8 people since the demonstrations began Saturday. One other incident related to the protest remains under investigation.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police announced the arrest of eight people since the start of protests in the city on Saturday.

"Over the last two days demonstrations have continued to occur in front of the police station often involving unplanned marches," the department said. "The Lancaster Bureau of Police is committed to the safety of those attending the stationary demonstrations. We have been working diligently with community leaders to keep the demonstrations peaceful."

Police said they located two improvised explosive devices and had a detonation of "some kind of low-level device" on the 100 block of North Prince St. early Tuesday morning, and are urging anyone who sees anything suspicious to alert authorities.

The police department also warned demonstrators not to threaten, promote, or commit acts of violence. Anyone who does so will be arrested and charged, police say.

Since May 31, the following arrests have been made, according to police:

John Ratchford , 25, of Lancaster: one count of obstructing highways and other public passages

Julia Yoder , 22, of Akron: one count of obstructing highways and other public passages

Christian Saunders , 23, of Talmage: one count of obstructing highways and other public passages

Harry DeJesus , 20, of Lancaster: one count of obstructing highways and other public passages

Emily Ruth , 29, of Lancaster: one count of obstructing highways and other public passages

Said Brown , 20, of Lancaster: one count of obstructing highways and other public passages

Julio Torres , 22, of East Lampeter Township: aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct

, 22, of East Lampeter Township: aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct Sabrina Espinosa, 42, of Lancaster: criminal solicitation (riot) and disorderly conduct

Torres was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. Espinosa was arraigned and bail was set at $10,000 (unsecured). All other offenders were issued summons.

Also on Tuesday, police say, a car attempting to drive onto the first block of West Chestnut street was stopped by demonstrators and surrounded. The car then drove through the group, according to police. That incident remains under investigation. Police are reviewing video footage and speaking to witnesses.

Lancaster Police Chief Jarrad Berkhiser thanked the demonstrators who are remaining peaceful in a statement.

Berkhiser said:

"I want to thank the many in attendance who remain peaceful and want their voice to be heard. I want to thank the community leaders who have been working so hard on the ground to help organize and keep the demonstrations safe. I especially want to thank the many Bureau officers who have been working long hours, under stressful, emotional and difficult times to keep the area and people safe.