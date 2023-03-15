Lancaster Police seek help identifying suspect in July 2022 assault case

Police claim the pictured suspect attacked an emergency roadside worker during a confrontation on the 500 block of S. Plum St.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of attacking an emergency roadside assistance worker in the city last year.

According to police, on the night of July 22, 2022, the pictured suspect struck the worker after becoming angry that the worker's vehicle was blocking his driveway.

The suspect struck the worker several times, causing the victim to sustain facial injuries. He then took the victim's phone and damaged it, police claim.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a late-model (possibly 1997 or 1998) Toyota RAV-4 that was silver in color. He may have been traveling in tandem with a woman who was driving a dark sedan, according to police.

The suspect is charged with robbery, simple assault, and criminal mischief. Additional charges may be pending, police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on the 500 block of South Plum Street, according to police.