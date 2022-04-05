Penn Square in downtown Lancaster closed due to police incident

Police are advising people to avoid the area, which is closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Two suspicious packages were found at the scene, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Law enforcement authorities in Lancaster are warning the public to avoid Penn Square due to a police incident.

As of 10:15 a.m., police have not released any details of the incident, but the square and its surrounding streets are closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Reports from the scene indicate at least one suspicious package was discovered at Fulton Bank, which is located on the square.

Traffic is also blocked at West King, North Prince, South Queen and West Vine streets.

Police are also urging people in buildings located near Penn Square to stay inside unless directed to evacuate.

An empty Penn Square as police has confirmed 2 suspicious packages found - state bomb squad is on the scene. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/zMJUhL0s9K — Madeline Cuddihy (@madelinecuddihy) May 4, 2022

The bomb robot just passed by our vantage point - you can see it passing by us from the scene @fox43 pic.twitter.com/aHPVQHWD4X — Madeline Cuddihy (@madelinecuddihy) May 4, 2022

Closer view of 1/2 bomb robots on the scene. @fox43 one of them seemed to have something in its claw portion - this one did not. pic.twitter.com/RMZKtCZhNF — Madeline Cuddihy (@madelinecuddihy) May 4, 2022