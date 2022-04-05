Penn Square in downtown Lancaster closed due to police incident

LANCASTER, Pa. — Law enforcement authorities in Lancaster are warning the public to avoid Penn Square due to a police incident.
As of 10:15 a.m., police have not released any details of the incident, but the square and its surrounding streets are closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.
Reports from the scene indicate at least one suspicious package was discovered at Fulton Bank, which is located on the square.
Traffic is also blocked at West King, North Prince, South Queen and West Vine streets.
Police are also urging people in buildings located near Penn Square to stay inside unless directed to evacuate.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide additional details as they emerge.