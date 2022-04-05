x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Penn Square in downtown Lancaster closed due to police incident

Police are advising people to avoid the area, which is closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Two suspicious packages were found at the scene, police say.
Credit: Corey Aspril/FOX43
Police incident in Lancaster's Penn Square

LANCASTER, Pa. — Law enforcement authorities in Lancaster are warning the public to avoid Penn Square due to a police incident.

As of 10:15 a.m., police have not released any details of the incident, but the square and its surrounding streets are closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Reports from the scene indicate at least one suspicious package was discovered at Fulton Bank, which is located on the square.

Traffic is also blocked at West King, North Prince, South Queen and West Vine streets.

Police are also urging people in buildings located near Penn Square to stay inside unless directed to evacuate.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide additional details as they emerge.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County