Security breach at Lancaster County orthopedic clinic exposes personal information of at least 500 patients

Lancaster Orthopedic Group said the breach was found and stopped on March 29. It is working to determine who may have been affected by the incident.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A security breach at a Lancaster County orthopedic clinic exposed the personal information of more than 500 patients.

Lancaster Orthopedic Group, which has locations in Manheim Township, Mount Joy and Ephrata along with a fourth location in Chester County, said the breach was detected and stopped on March 29 and reported to authorities on May 26 after an internal investigation to determine the extent of the incident was conducted.

LOG is now working with federal investigators to determine how to breach occurred and who might have been affected, according to LancasterOnline.

"Upon discovering this incident, LOG responded immediately to secure their network environment and launched a thorough investigation with the help of independent information technology security and forensic specialists to take appropriate actions," LOG said in a statement.

An investigation determined that the following categories of patient information has been exposed, according to LOG:

Name

Address

Date of Birth

Social Security Number

Medical Treatment Information

Insurance Information

LOG said it has found no evidence that patients' information has been specifically misused as a result of the breach, nor has it received any reports of related identity theft since the incident was discovered.

"LOG is working to identify all individuals potentially affected by this incident," the medical group said. "Potentially affected individuals identified by LOG will receive a letter via first class mail outlining steps that they can take in response to the incident."