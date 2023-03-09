Police search for missing woman in Lancaster

Luz Maria Amaro, 64, who suffers from dementia, left her Seymour Street home this morning, according to Lancaster Police.

Luz Maria Amaro, 64, left her home on the 800 block of Seymour Street this morning and has not been seen since, according to Lancaster Police.

Amaro, who suffers from dementia, was last seen in the area of Prince and James streets at about 8 a.m., police said. She was wearing a polka dot-patterned outfit.