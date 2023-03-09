x
Lancaster County

Police search for missing woman in Lancaster

Luz Maria Amaro, 64, who suffers from dementia, left her Seymour Street home this morning, according to Lancaster Police.
Credit: Lancaster Police
Luz Maria Amaro

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are searching for a missing woman.

Luz Maria Amaro, 64, left her home on the 800 block of Seymour Street this morning and has not been seen since, according to Lancaster Police.

Amaro, who suffers from dementia, was last seen in the area of Prince and James streets at about 8 a.m., police said. She was wearing a polka dot-patterned outfit. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 735-3300 or submit a tip to Crimewatch.

