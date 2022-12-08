Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum will open its doors Saturday

The museum, located at 410 N. Lime St. in the city, is open to the public for the first time in 40 years. Admission is free through the month of December.

The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time in 40 years on Saturday, museum organizers said in a press release.

Formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation when it was founded in 1982 by the Lancaster City and County Medical Society, the Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum has served as a repository for medical history in Lancaster County.

Saturday's opening, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its location at 410 N. Lime Street, marks the first time the museum has been open to the public, organizers said.

Admission to the museum, which is located about a block from Lancaster General Hospital, is free through the month of December.

The museum hopes to "preserve and protect our rich medical heritage with special attention given to Lancaster County, and a vision to uphold this mission through education, exhibition, and research," the press release said.

Organizers hope the museum becomes a special destination in Lancaster for tourists and locals alike.