Lancaster man will stand trial for attacking, stabbing 73-year-old victim

Kewan Watts refused to leave his prison cell to attend a remote pre-trial hearing, so the judge ordered it to go on without him and held him over for trial

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 26-year-old Lancaster man accused of shoving an elderly man to the floor and stabbing him in the back after the man asked him to leave his apartment building will stand trial of attempted homicide, burglary, terroristic threats, and possessing an instrument of crime, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Kewan Watts, 26, was ordered to stand trial by District Judge Adam Witkonis at a video conference hearing on April 14.

Watts refused to leave his cell to participate in the hearing, so Witkonis ordered it to go on without him, the DA's Office said.

Watts was identified as the attacker, Lancaster City Police Detective Ryan Burgett testified.

According to testimony, Watts entered the apartment building, located on the 100 block of South Prince Street, on March 3. The victim, a 73-year-old man who was there visiting a friend, asked him to leave.

At that point, witnesses testified, Watts attacked the man, shoving him into a refrigerator and then to the floor before stabbing him in the back. He allegedly told the victim "I'm going to kill you" as he attacked him, Burgett testified.