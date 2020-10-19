Lancaster man will stand trial after being found passed out in running car with drugs, weapons in his possession

Jonathan Vargas, 30, was found with a stolen handgun, a switchblade knife, several bundles of heroin, and other prescription drugs in the city on May 24, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will stand trial for being found passed out in the driver's seat of a running vehicle while in possession of heroin, prescription medication, and weapons by police in the city in May, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Jonathan Vargas, 30, was found under the influence by police responding to the report of a medical issue on East Mifflin Street on May 24, prosecutors say.

At a recent preliminary hearing, Lancaster Police Officer Benjamin Rothermel testified that he and fellow officers found Vargas in the vehicle.

Among the items found in his possession were:

A Glock pistol reported stolen in Lancaster city

5 bundles of heroin

4 Oxycodone pills

A spring-powered knife

Buphenorphrine and Naloxone strips

Various drug paraphernalia

$752 cash

Vargas is prohibited from having firearms due to prior felony weapons and drug convictions, prosecutors say.

He is charged with four felonies, seven misdemeanors and a summary offense.

At the end of the hearing, District Judge Jodie Richardson held all charges for disposition in Lancaster County Court.