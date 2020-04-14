Lancaster man will serve up to 20 years for providing gun used in 2019 shooting

Farhad "Bang Out" Wahidullah provided the firearm used to injure a Lancaster man in a shooting on July 28, 2019, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 28-year-old Lancaster man will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges connected to a July 28, 2019 shooting in the city that injured one man.

Farhad "Bang Out" Wahidullah plead guilty to felony aggravated assault recently in Lancaster County Court, and will serve an eight to 20-year prison term in exchange for his plea, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Wahidullah was part of a group of me who confronted another man on Campbell Avenue prior to the shooting, prosecutors say.

After a verbal exchange with the man, Wahidullah pulled out a handgun and gave it to another member of the group, who fired at the victim, striking him in the midsection. The victim also suffered injuries to his groin and leg, according to prosecutors.

A witness later identified Wahidullah -- known to the witness by his nickname and by the distinctive tattoo on his forehead -- as the man who produced the handgun prior to the shooting, prosecutors say.

Police recovered the gun – fully loaded aside from one round – on a garage roof near the shooting scene, according to prosecutors.